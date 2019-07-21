BSO deputy dies following crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of their deputies has died following a fatal crash in Deerfield Beach.

BSO officials said the the crash occurred along Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call before colliding with a silver pickup truck.

7News cameras captured the pickup truck at the scene with extensive damage.

Both the deputy and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to Broward Health North, where the deputy succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck is expected to be OK.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

