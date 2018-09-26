BSO deputy crashes into guardrail near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a guardrail near Fort Lauderdale.

The deputy was behind the wheel of his cruiser when he crashed into the guardrail along the Florida Turnpike near West Commercial Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles behind the deputy also crashed.

No one was injured. Traffic was not affected.

