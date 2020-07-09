BSO deputy arrested on misconduct, grand theft charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on misconduct and grand theft charges.

BSO announced the arrest of Detective Luis Silberberg, Thursday.

Silberberg faces charges of grand theft, official misconduct and obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud.

According to BSO’s Public Corruption Unit, Silberberg falsified overtime forms on seven occasions, lied more than 50 times about working a full shift when records showed he didn’t and ultimately defrauded BSO out of more than $15,000 in compensation.

Silberberg has since been suspended without pay.

