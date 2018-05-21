BSO deputy arrested for shoplifting in uniform at Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own after a deputy was accused of shoplifting.

Investigators arrested Deputy Henry Guzman on Monday morning. Guzman is a 13-year veteran of the department.

According to BSO, Guzman was investigated by the Public Corruption Unit after they received information that he was stealing from a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said over the course of three days, Guzman entered the Walmart in uniform and stole DVDs and action figures. Walmart said the total for the loss is about $200.

“Absolutely no one is above the law. His actions are disgraceful, and in no way are a reflection of the good, hardworking men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. I commend the work of the Public Corruption Unit for its commitment to hold deputies accountable for any criminal activity,” Sheriff Scott Israel said in a press release.

Guzman has been suspended with pay, and is currently being held in the Broward County Jail.

