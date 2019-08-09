BSO deputies teach children how to fish in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have gone fishing with several children in South Florida.

Deputies gathered in Dania Beach to teach children the basics of fishing, Friday.

They hope to introduce the students to a new hobby just before the children go back to school.

The children took part in the city’s summer camp and learned how to use a reel, tie knots and bait their hooks.

Deputies want to inspire an interest in the Sunshine State’s burgeoning marine industry while building stronger ties with the community they serve.

