BSO deputies take part in active shooter training

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are taking part in a four-day intensive training course.

The course, called Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response, will have deputies practice rapid exercises and scenarios in case of a real shooting.

The Broward training division has partnered with Louisiana State University and the Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education.

