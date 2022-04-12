HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person who bailed out of a vehicle in Hallandale Beach.

The subject bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Pembroke Road just east of Interstate 95, Tuesday morning.

Two schools, McNicol Middle School in Hollywood and Hallandale High in Hallandale Beach, have been shut down as police investigate.

