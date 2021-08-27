DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help from the public to find a missing girl out of Dania Beach.

Detectives are looking for 10-year old Leah Jones, who was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday near the 4300 block of Southwest 52nd Court.

She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt and blue jeans and carrying two multi-colored neon pillows.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

