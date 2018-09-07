BSO deputies make second arrest in string of Cooper City car burglaries

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have made a second arrest in a string of car burglaries in Cooper City.

Carlos Echemendia, 18, went before a judge in bond court, Thursday, facing six charges, including armed burglary.

Deputies say he and his accomplice Joseph Peters, broke into three cars on Aug. 23.

Peters reportedly shot at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer when they were being chased.

No injures were reported in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.