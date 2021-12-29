TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A Tamarac mother received the perfect present this holiday season with the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Video provided by the department showed Greg Hardy embracing his mother on Christmas Eve.

He had been serving overseas on a three-year deployment and she had not seen him since 2019.

The BSO Tamarac District helped him surprise his mom as he returned home.

She was overjoyed at his return and grateful to the deputies who helped pull off the surprise.

