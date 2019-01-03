PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida facility received a major makeover, thanks in part to a dedicated law enforcement community.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Broward Sheriff West Park Police Athletic League decided to spruce up the PAL facility in Pembroke Park.

They raked, painted and cleaned the building BSO officials call a safe space for children.

Home Depot and other hardware stores donated flooring, plants, paint and other necessities for the building.

