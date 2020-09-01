BSO deputies find missing toddler in Lauderdale Lakes apartment parking lot; search on for guardians

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long search for a toddler who went missing out of Lauderdale Lakes has come to an end.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the toddler was found in the parking lot of Pacific Point Place complex located at 3700 Pacific Point Place at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials received the call that the child, believed to be between one and two years old, was found alone.

She appeared to be in good health according to authorities, but was still checked out by medical personnel.

Deputies searched the parking lot as well as surrounding areas for the toddler’s parents to no avail.

She is now in the custody of BSO’s child protective investigations department as the search for her guardians continues.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.