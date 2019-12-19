BSO deputies donate toys, bike for mother of 3 who lost wallet at Tamarac IHOP

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have donated toys and a bicycle to a single mother of three who lost her wallet at an IHOP in Tamarac.

Sade Green was eating at the restaurant on Dec. 13 when she lost her wallet, which contained $400 that was supposed to go towards her daughters’ Christmas presents.

Green found her wallet the following day, but the money inside that was meant for her daughters — ages 11, 5 and 1 — was gone.

When asked if she was thinking, “There goes Christmas,” she responded, “There goes Christmas, yes, because, like, my food money, everything was in the wallet.”

Green called BSO to report the lost wallet, and Deputy Michael Ryan and Sgt. Matt Herbert responded to the call.

“Her heart was broken,” Ryan said. “She was telling us that like, ‘What am I going to do? What am I going to do for my kids?'”

Feeling sorry for her plight, the deputies decided to have the Tamarac district station collect toys among themselves to help her and her family breathe easy for the holidays.

Herbert said, “And I thought, ‘What can we do to assist a member of our community? What can we do to help this person? To help her children?'”

In less than a week, the deputies at the district station covered several tables with toys.

Community Service Aide Barry Berhow bought a bicycle for Green’s oldest child.

“It’s really more of a season for giving, and you know, for everything that you give, you’ll receive two-fold,” Berhow said.

The deputies gave the donated toys to Green and her family, Thursday afternoon.

“I appreciate it,” Green said. “I love everything. They love everything, and doughnuts on me next week.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.