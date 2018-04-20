BSO Deputies Association schedules no-confidence vote in Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association announced that it has scheduled a no-confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Union President and BSO Deputy Jeff Bell said the move follows many instances of suspected “malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”

This is the first time this has ever happened in Broward County history. Results are expected by next Thursday. I'm told deputies were contemplating this vote since the Parkland tragedy. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 20, 2018

The vote comes months after many have called for Israel’s resignation in the midst of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that happened on Feb. 14.

Despite the calls for his resignation, Israel said he will not step down.

This is the first time in Broward County’s history that such a vote has been called for.

Voting will be done electronically and all deputies must answer a “yes” or “no” question: “Do you have confidence in Sheriff Israel?”

Results are expected to be back by next Thursday.

