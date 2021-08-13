POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators arrested a man selling stolen high-end appliances.

The suspect, Luis Rodriguez, was busted in an undercover sting in Pompano Beach, Thursday.

Investigators said he invited several deputies posing as buyers to different storage units where he was keeping the pricey items.

The stolen appliances were reportedly worth nearly $60,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.