BSO deputies arrest man in Palm Beach County following multi-county chase

NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody after they were led on a chase on the Florida Turnpike through Broward County into Palm Beach County.

The pursuit ended at a Chevron gas station along West Boynton Beach Boulevard, just east of the Turnpike, near Boynton Beach, Thursday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over where the pursuit came to an end at around 4:30 p.m.

Aerial footage showed a black Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV parked at the station with its passenger-side doors open. It also showed deputies taking the man into custody shortly after he bailed out of the SUV.

Officials said the Alfa Romeo was reported as stolen.

The driver could be seen speaking to deputies while sitting on the back of an unmarked pickup truck.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.