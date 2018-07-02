BSO demonstrates the dangers of mishandling fireworks on July 4

With the Fourth of July only days away, fire rescue officials hosted a fireworks demonstration and the harm they might cause.

The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue Department and bomb squad officials staged the demonstration on Monday morning in Davie.

The demonstration brought to life the consequences of illegal fireworks and improper use of legal sparklers.

Mannequins and melons were used during the tests. Officials showed the effects of low-powered, commercial fireworks and how they can cause serious harm, including loss of limbs.

“The injuries that we see are lost fingers, hands, eyes and severe burns,” said BSO Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane. “In fact, several years ago, we had a mortar that exploded at the waist-height of a person and quite literally took that person’s legs off. It was grisly incident. We need to take into consideration the sheer power of these fireworks.”

Mannequins and melons were used during the tests.

Officials also showed the effects of low-powered, commercial fireworks and how they can cause serious harm, including loss of limbs.