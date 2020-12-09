BSO confiscates guns, drugs, illicit money after investigation in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated several illegal items after a narcotics investigation in Dania Beach.

Officials said a search warrant conducted on Monday ended with a seizure of three semi-automatic loaded firearms and 21.4 pounds of marijuana that was packaged for sale.

BSO also confiscated 24 bottles of promethazine syrup and $9,960.

The investigation continues.

