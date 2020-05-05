BSO Communications Operator dies from COVID-19

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced a second employee has lost her life to COVID-19.

Communications Operator Nikima Thompson tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was hospitalized for several weeks before passing, Monday evening.

Thompson worked at the North Center in the Coconut Creek Police Department.

She was 41.

