BSO captures bull spotted roaming through Cooper City neighborhood

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have captured a bull was spotted roaming through a Cooper City neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen searching for the animal on Embassy Drive and Southeast Lake Boulevard at around 11:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Cellphone video showed the bull walking down North Saratoga Drive in the Trellises neighborhood, just off Embassy Drive.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the animal walking near a home in the area at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

BSO deployed a helicopter and several deputies to help locate the bull. Deputies said an animal handler was also in the area to help them capture the animal.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unknown who the bull’s owner is or where the bull came from.

Residents of the neighborhood were advised to remain in their homes while deputies search for the animal.

