BSO brings ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ to children for the holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children enjoyed a shopping spree courtesy of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The annual Shop with a Sheriff event was held in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

One hundred children were paired with volunteers from BSO — both sworn-in and civilian staff.

Each child was given $200 to spend on anything they wanted including toys, school supplies and even bikes, giving the children an early Christmas.

