BSO breaks ground for new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has officially started construction of their newest training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held behind the current Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building on Thursday morning.

“In order for us to sustain that high level of training and response that this community deserves and expects, this training center must go up,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The new state-of-the-art center will have seven floors and a two-story training center for law enforcement officers across Broward County.

The approximately 80,000 square-foot building will also be equipped with indoor ranges and an auditorium.

