BSO body cam video shows rough arrest of teen at Blanche Ely High

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a controversial rough arrest at a Broward County high school.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Bennett, a student at Blanche Ely High, claims a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy went too far while trying to subdue him back in Feb. 21.

However, the body camera video released Monday showed a different picture.

In the first clip, the deputy is seen walking Bennett through what appears to be the school’s cafeteria after, BSO said, he choked a janitor.

The teen could be seen struggling to free himself from the deputy’s grip.

“Back off, bro. Back off, bro,” Bennett is heard telling the deputy.

The second clip shows the student and deputy on the ground wrestling.

Bennett’s injuries are clear, as blood could be seen on the floor.

His attorney, Jasmine Rand, claimed he was roughed up by the deputy for no reason.

She said Bennett suffered a laceration to his face that required stitches.

Rand placed BSO on notice of their intent to sue.

However, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony had a different opinion of the arrest when he spoke at a press conference last week.

“That’s part of the repercussions when you are violating the law,” he said, “when you’re aggressive, when you are hostile and deputies are forced to engage you to restrain you.”

Tony has since said there will not be an internal investigation into the matter.

The teen will also not face any charges, according to his attorney.

