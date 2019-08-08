BSO arrests woman accused of breaking into Fort Lauderdale home, making sandwich

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a woman accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home and making herself a ham sandwich.

The break-in happened along Gardenia Road and Northwest 18th Court, at around 10 a.m., on Aug. 1.

Conny Buchanan, 60, made an appearance in court, Thursday. She is accused of breaking into the home and helping herself to a snack.

The victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared surveillance video to 7News of the bizarre break-in.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I said, ‘What? She’s in my home!'”

The video showed the accused intruder moving around the apartment after getting in through the back door and going straight for the refrigerator.

Investigators said Buchanan threw the homeowner’s dog a piece of raw chicken. However, the canine did not want the food.

“[She] took a chicken from the refrigerator and gave it to the dog,” a prosecutor said in court.

The intruder could then be seen scrambling for a little before taking off.

The victim said she saw everything through her security cameras. By the time she returned home, the intruder had left the scene.

“Yeah, she prepared herself a sandwich,” the victim said.

BSO took Buchanan into custody, Wednesday. She faces charges for burglary and petty theft.

“The allegations suggest that she knew what she was doing,” a prosecutor said in court.

The judge ruled that until the 60-year-old can post bond, she will remain in the Broward County Jail.

However, the break-in has left the victim confused as to why she did it.

“I think she was hungry? I don’t know,” she said.

Prosecutors said Buchanan has a long history of burglary.

The judge granted the 60-year-old $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.