BSO arrests teen accused of making threats, having pipe bomb in his home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was arrested after deputies said he threatened to kill students and that he had a pipe bomb.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old Pompano Beach resident made the threats on Monday night when he was playing a video game online.

A call was made to Boca Raton Police and, following the investigation, police discovered the teen lived in Broward County and called BSO.

Upon arriving to the teen’s home, investigators with BSO, the FBI and and Homeland Security found weapons and a homemade pipe bomb.

The 16-year-old now faces a felony charge for possessing explosives.

If you know of any potential threats, call 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

