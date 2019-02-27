BSO arrests Target shoplifter in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Target in Deerfield Beach.

McCartney was caught on camera shoplifting at a Target along South Federal Highway and 12th Street, around 8 a.m., Tuesday.

The 25-year-old could be seen in the surveillance video footage loading her shopping cart with electronics before walking out of the store without paying.

Deputies later spotted McCartney and apprehended her.

