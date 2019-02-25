BSO arrests suspect in repeat car burglaries across county

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to a series of car break-ins across Broward County.

Jamal Mayers, a resident of Pompano Beach, is accused of burglarizing several vehicles in at least three Broward cities, including Delray Beach and Lighthouse Point.

Deputies arrested Mayers, believed to be 30 years old, after they noticed him driving a car with a stolen plate and pulled him over along Atlantic Boulevard, Monday.

“They investigated, stopped the vehicle, and the driver was in possession of numerous items,” said BSO Lt. Andrea Levine. “They tracked down these items. They turned out to be stolen from at least seven or eight burglaries throughout Pompano Beach and a few other cities in the area. They were all taken from burglaries to vehicles.”

During the arrest, deputies ran an inventory of the items that were stolen across the county, which included several cellphones, a laptop, a desktop computer, several Bluetooth devices and numerous purses with credit cards and personal identification.

According to officials, unlocked vehicles were what deputies looked for before any crime was committed.

Car burglaries in Broward and across the country are a huge, recurring problem.

Levine said preventing these break-ins starts by locking car doors and making sure valuables are not visible inside.

“Please don’t leave any valuables in your cars anywhere in plain sight. Bring ’em in your house. Don’t give people an opportunity,” she said.

If you believe you may have been victimized, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.