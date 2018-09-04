BSO arrests suspect in Oakland Park home burglary

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is living in fear after crooks broke into her Oakland Park home while her children were present.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she discovered two men inside her home Thursday morning, along Northeast 43rd Court and Third Avenue.

She woke up at around 5 a.m. to use the bathroom when she was confronted by the crooks.

7News obtained the 911 call detailing what took place.

Operator: “What’s the address of the emergency?”

Victim: “Ma’am, two people just came in the house and were walking out with the TV, and the two guys were yelling at me.”

To make matters worse, she says there were six children, ages four to 10, inside the home. One child was asleep in the living room close to where the burglars broke in.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know how to react,” the victim said. “I didn’t know whether I should scream.”

Operator: “Is this an apartment or a house?”

Victim: “It’s a house. Please send somebody.”

Operator: “Ok ma’am, do you know them?”

Victim: “No.”

Operator: “Are they still there?”

Victim: “No, I heard the front door shut.”

The crooks got away with a TV, cash and other electronics. A knife was left behind by one of the suspects.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to locate the stolen goods through pawn shop records. They used that information to arrest one of the suspects.

“We were able to identify her property at a pawn shop,” detective Michael Brooks said. “Within 24 hours we had one of the two suspects identified.”

BSO identified the apprehended suspect as 19-year-old Louvensky Accime. They say he lives in the area and had previously been arrested for burglary. He had been out on probation.

“During the interview, he admitted to the crime as well as another incident that happened in Oakland Park,” Brooks said.

Accime is behind bars on a slew of charges, including burglary and grand theft, but deputies say the other crook is still on the loose.

“I want justice, I want him to do the time for the crime,” the victim said. “You don’t just walk in to somebody’s home and take things that they worked hard for. You just don’t do that. If the tables were turned and we did this to his mother or in his home, how would they feel?”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

