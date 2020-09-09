BSO arrests man after armed robbery at Dania Beach gas station

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large number of police officials are currently surrounding a gas station in Dania Beach after reports of a robbery.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at a Chevron gas station on Federal Highway and Old Griffin Road, early Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are combing the scene for clues.

Officers said they found an employee locked inside the building when they arrived.

