BSO arrests man accused of shooting teen with crossbow in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in the hand with a crossbow.

According to BSO, 18-year-old Alexandre Nicholas was sitting at a bus stop when he heard a “swoosh” sound and felt a pain in his hand. When he looked down, he saw a 6-inch arrow protruding from his hand.

“As I look up, I see cars going by — I see nobody. There was two people sitting next to me. They didn’t even know what happened,” Nicholas said. “It just all happened so fast. I didn’t feel any pain and then I called 911. They came and picked me up.”

Nicholas was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed surgery to remove the arrow. Doctors said the arrow fractured his finger, and Nicholas’ mother said she could even feel the other side of the bolt through his hand.

After investigating, detectives eventually arrested 33-year-old William Rodriguez.

Deputies were able to link Rodriguez to the attack through DNA evidence from the arrow.

Investigators said Rodriguez confessed to shooting people randomly with a Cobra brand tactical pistol crossbow from his car.

Detectives believe he was involved in at least four other incidents since August 2016. However, they said there may be other victims.

Rodriguez has been charged with premeditated attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also has previous charges for driving with a suspended license, cannabis possession, burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

If you believe you may be a victim of Rodriguez’s actions, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

