BSO arrests 6th grade girl for threatening to kill students at Lauderdale Lakes charter school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl now faces a felony charge after deputies said she threatened to kill classmates at a Lauderdale Lakes school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the sixth grader posted a threat on Instagram Monday evening, saying students at Central Charter School would be killed. BSO said she gave two possible dates: Feb. 20 or Feb. 22.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit investigated the message, and the girl told deputies that her post was meant as a joke.

Deputies arrested the girl and charged her with felony intimidation.

BSO encourages the reporting of suspected threats by calling (954) 764-4357, or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477. The agency says every threat will be investigated, and anyone found in violation of the law will be prosecuted.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.