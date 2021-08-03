COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old who is suspected of trying to break into a home in Cooper City.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the footage of the subject seen walking down a street in the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes community, early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, BSO announced that investigators were able to identify the person in the video as the 16-year-old suspect.

According to BSO, the teen was spotted on surveillance video in the community minutes before an attempted sexual battery of a 7-year-old took place at another residence.

However, authorities have not charged the teen with the attempted sexual battery, or with any other attempted burglaries that were reported in the community.

Anyone with information on the other attempted burglaries or the attempted sexual battery of the 7-year-old girl is asked to call BSO Detectives Vanessa Encina or Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4240. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

