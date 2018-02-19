BSO arrests 15-year-old threatening to kill several people in Broward County schools

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager in Lauderhill was arrested on Friday after deputies say he made a social media post threatening to kill people in Broward County schools.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were notified of the 15-year-old’s Instagram post. In the post, he said he would kill several people at different schools across Broward Count. The BSO Violent Crimes Unit investigated the threat and eventually arrested the teen.

BSO said the teen “appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”

He will be facing one count of sending a written threat to kill, which is a third-degree felony in Florida.

If you wish to report suspected threats, call BSO at (954) 764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

