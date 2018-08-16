BSO arrest Olsen Middle School employee for having gun on campus

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a middle school employee accused of bringing a gun on campus.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Nathaniel Strowbridge, charging him with one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

Investigators said Strowbridge was questioned by the school’s resource deputy after the district got an anonymous tip that he was unstable and armed with a gun.

Deputies said Strowbridge first denied he was armed, but later changed his story, saying he had a gun in his car which was parked on campus.

After a search warrant was executed, deputies found a .45-caliber in his 2016 Nissan Rouge.

Florida law prohibits most people form having a firearm on a school’s campus.

Strowbridge is being held on a $10,000 bond and upon his release, he has been ordered to stay away from schools.

The exact capacity in which Strowbridge worked at the school is unknown.

