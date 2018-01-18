BSO arrest Margate man in child porn investigation

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Margate was arrested in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Margate home, Wednesday afternoon, near Pine walk Drive North. 7Skyforce was hovering over the scene where deputies were seen staged outside the home.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Adrian Garcia and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using a computer to entice a minor.

Garcia is currently being held on a $44,000 bond.

