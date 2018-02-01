BSO arrest man accused of pleasuring himself near Cooper City schools

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of pleasuring himself while roaming around two Cooper City schools.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Jesus Acanda Monday afternoon. According to BSO, an undercover detective spotted Acanda driving near the area of Cooper City Elementary and Pioneer Middle schools.

Initially, the detective believed Acanda was a parent picking up their child, until noticing that the Acanda remained in the area even after the students were released, driving slowly and stopping near groups of playing children.

When investigators stopped the vehicle, they said Acanda had his pants unbuttoned and discarded some tissue paper out the window as deputies approached his car.

Acanda reportedly told deputies that he wasn’t there to pick up a student and he didn’t live in the area.

BSO said when Acanda was taken into custody, he waived his Miranda rights and admitted that he was masturbating while watching the children.

Deputies also said he has been arrested in the past for lewd and lascivious behavior and indecent exposure near schools.

Detectives are investigating to see if there have been any victimized children. If you have any information on any potential victims, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

