BSO: Armed man robbed at least 6 Broward businesses

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a robber who, they said, targeted at least six retail businesses across Broward County in under two weeks.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject wearing a white mask as he walked into the convenience store at the Chevron gas station on North Pine Island in Tamarac on May 31.

“It seems like someone who has obviously done this a number of times,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion.

He is then seen sticking a gun right into the clerk’s face and demanding all the money.

“He walks in already armed. There are patrons in the business,” said Concepcion. “He’ll turn his back to the attendants, which is not typical.”

What makes this robber particularly dangerous, investigators said, is that he won’t wait until there are no customers inside the retail establishments.

“In robberies like these, typically the suspects might wait when there is nobody inside the store or appear to be nervous, and that’s not the case with this suspect,” said Concepcion.

Officials said the brazen bandit has struck across Broward County at least five other times.

Security video shows the subject walking into the Wawa on North University Drive in Lauderhill, again wearing a white mask and with a firearm drawn on June 7. He is seen walking right past customers and handing two clerks empty money bags. After stealing the cash, he ran out the front door.

Three days later, detectives said, he and an accomplice emptied both registers at the 7-Eleven on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Shortly after, deputies said, he robbed a gas station on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

Officials said he then targeted the Walgreens on North Nob Hill Road in Plantation.

Each time, authorities said, he drove off in a royal blue Volkswagen.

Concepcion said this robber needs to be caught before his crime spree turns violent.

“We actually do see a firearm in his hand, and that heightens the danger for a situation like this,” she said, “and we have to be thinking that he might be willing to utilize it, although he hasn’t used it up until this point.”

If you have any information on this repeat robber’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.