BSO: 2-year-old dead after incident involving furniture in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl died after an incident with a piece of furniture in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at a home along Northeast 14th Terrance and 51st Court at around 8 a.m., Friday.

Neighbors said first responders arrived to the scene quickly but the child was pronounced dead inside of the home.

“What I can tell you preliminarily at this point is that an incident involving a piece of furniture led to a medical emergency for a child,” said BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd. “The child was pronounced deceased. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this point, detectives are interviewing people who were inside the home [and] they’re gathering evidence from the scene. The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

One neighbor said he knew something was wrong when he heard screaming.

“I want to say this, when you know a mother’s scream, a guttural scream, that something horrible has gone on, I knew instantly that something horribly went wrong,” he said. “Something horribly went wrong and when I came out here, sure enough, I looked over there and the noise, the scream was coming from that house over there and I went, ‘Oh no, please don’t let it be something with the child, or the baby,’ and sure enough it was.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.