BSO: 2 other gunmen likely involved in XXXTentacion’s fatal shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the man accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion returned to court, detectives revealed that two other gunmen who remain at large were likely also involved in the fatal shooting.

His hands cuffed, 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams walked into the courtroom, Monday morning.

Officials said Williams was out on probation at the time of June 18 shooting. He was taken into custody two days later and charged with murder.

7News cameras captured a makeshift memorial outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, near the spot where XXXTentacion was fatally gunned down as he was driving out of the business in a BMW.

According to the arrest affidavit, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Williams blocked the victim’s car and two other men shot the rapper as he sat in the vehicle.

Investigators used surveillance video from Riva Motorsports, as well as images posted to XXXTentacion’s social media platforms, to identify Williams.

His attorney, Mauricio Padilla, hopes his client receives a fair trial. “Just because you’re dealing with media cases — because, as you know, they take on a life of their own nowadays with social media — we’re really focused on trying this case in a court of law and not in the court of public opinion,” he said.

