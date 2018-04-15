BSO: 2 minors killed, 5 injured after crashing stolen car in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a stolen car with seven minors inside crashed in Pompano Beach, claiming two victims’ lives and injuring the others, early Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victims, ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, were heading northbound along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the runway and strike a pole near a railroad crossing.

“It was a single-vehicle crash, just involving this one car,” said BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion. ”

Officials said the force of the impact caused the car to overturn. “It ended up flipping over, landing on the railroad tracks,” said Concepcion.

Detectives said one of the victims was killed instantly. Paramedics transported the remaining six occupants to Broward Health Medical Center, where another victim later died.

Officials said the surviving victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

7News cameras captured loved ones outside the hospital.

Debra Lesane, the grandmother of two of the victims said one of her granddaughters, 12-year-old Chayanna, was killed. She said her older sister, 13-year-old Teeana, survived.

“I’m just here praying for Teeana, as she recovers and is able to deal with coming to grips with losing her sister,” said Lesane.

Investigators said the car the victims were riding in had been stolen from an unknown location.

Deputies shut down Northwest 15 Street from the 900 to 1200 blocks for hours. The roadway was later reopened to traffic.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims’ families.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday evening.

Deputies have not identified the remaining victims.

