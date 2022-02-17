FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have dismantled a street gang that was suspected of dealing drugs, trafficking weapons and murder in a crime crackdown that was years in the making.

Two dozen people were arrested, Tuesday.

Investigators said the Alwoods Gang operated primarily out of the Deerfield Beach area.

“Our community was crying out to us, so we began an investigation into this identified street-level gang that was terrorizing the neighborhood,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Handras.

Investigators said they confiscated 40 kilos of cocaine, 20 kilos of heroin and fentanyl, dangerous weapons and over $800,000 in cash.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said there’s been an uptick of gang-related street-level crime, and he’s made it a priority to clean it up.

“We have not taken our eye off that priority — to make sure this community is a safe community where people can live, reside, commute and work in without the fear of some form of violent gangs interacting in our communities,” Tony said.

Three of those arrested now face murder charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.