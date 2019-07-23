BSO: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Pembroke Park auto body shop

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have died and two more were hospitalized following a shooting at a Pembroke Park auto body shop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at the BSO Substation, at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., just before 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to investigators, three injured victims were brought to the substation to seek medical attention.

A Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue spokesperson said two of the patients were transported in unknown condition to Memorial Regional Hospital, while a third patient was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle who took the injured victims to the substation told deputies about the second scene off Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Investigators said they found a mechanic dead at the second scene upon arrival.

Deputies said there was some sort of confrontation before the shooting.

“When the vehicle showed up at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, our lieutenants, sergeants and several others came outside,” BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said. “They started rendering aid. The individuals then were transported by our fire rescue once paramedics arrived on scene. One of those individuals did die at Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were taken, but the information that deputies were able to get brought them to this second scene. When deputies arrived, they found an individual here — also an adult male — deceased on scene.”

7News cameras captured multiple cruisers on the scene and crime scene investigators arriving to investigate.

Deputies could also be seen blocking traffic at a nearby gas station.

The identities of those injured in the shooting has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.