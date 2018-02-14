BSO: 17 dead in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, 17 people have died following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland by a former student.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Israel listed where the deceased victims were found. “We have 17 confirmed [deceased] victims,” he said. “Twelve victims were within the building, two victims were just outside the building, one victim is on the street, on the corner of Pine Island [Road], and two people lost their lives at the hospital.”

A federal official identified the shooter as Nikolas Cruz, 19.

BSO confirmed that they took the suspect into custody in connection to the shooting that injured and wounded so many victims.

Speaking with reporters just after 4:15 p.m., Runcie said, “I don’t know the number that’s been transported at this point, but there are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation.”

As far as injuries, Israel said a press conference earlier in the day that there were at least 14 people transported to hospitals. Two of those transported, Israel said, lost their lives at the hospital.

“Fourteen people were transported to the hospital with varying degrees of wounds,” said Israel.

Deputies arrested Cruz in the Wyndham Lakes community in Coral Springs, just before 4 p.m., a little over a mile away from the school.

“He was taken into arrest without incident,” said Israel.

The suspect was transported to Broward Health before he was taken by BSO to the sheriff’s office.

Runcie noted that authorities believe the shooter acted alone.

“At this point,” Runcie said, “we have no evidence that there’s been more than one shooter.”

Israel said most students have been accounted for, but SWAT agents will clear the buildings to verify.

“We don’t know if there are injured people,” said Israel. “We don’t know if there are people hiding. We will not begin to open up the crime scene until the SWAT components say, ‘The school is safe and clear.’ When I hear all-clear, we’ll begin the next phase of this investigation.”

BSO sent out a tweet Wednesday, just before 3 p.m., calling this an “active shooter” situation.

A student, who was not identified, said he knows the shooter. “He’s been a troubled kid,” said the student, “and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

Israel said investigators believed Cruz used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The same weapon was used at the mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado in 2012, and at an office building in San Bernardino, California, in 2015.

As 7Skyforce hovered over the scene, at least four other people were spotted surrounded by fire rescuers, at the corner of an intersection at the north part of the school.

Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured.

According to BSO, parents can pick up their children at the Marriott located at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd.

Coral Springs Police are asking people to avoid the area, as a perimeter remains in place, which extends to a nearby Walmart.

