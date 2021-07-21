OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 16-year-old shooter killed a man steps away from his workplace in Oakland Park.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday along the 4900 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue.

“It happened within seconds,” Louise Donaradski, the victim’s coworker, said. “I was behind him, got in my car. He got in his truck. I turned the corner, and I heard a gunshot.”

Donaradski said she worked 20 years with the man who was shot and killed. She and a group of people, who said they worked with him, released balloons on Wednesday in his memory.

“I didn’t know him a long period of time, but I guess his friendship and his love was overwhelming,” a man said.

Deputies said the teenage shooter and the victim got into an argument before shots were fired. The alleged shooter has since been arrested.

Those who knew the victim said they are praying for his loved ones and hope they will get the answers they need.

“There was family, his children — just so — that he’s in heaven now,” Donaradski said.

BSO has not released the identities of the victim or the alleged shooter.

