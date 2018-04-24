BSO: 10-year-old made fake call of shots fired at North Andrews Gardens Elementary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a juvenile after they say he called 911 and lied about shots fired at a Fort Lauderdale elementary school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old boy was arrested and appeared in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Deputies charged the boy with misusing the 911 system by calling in a fake report of shots fired at North Andrews Gardens Elementary on Monday.

A Broward County judge ordered the boy to be released to home detention. A follow-up hearing will take place sometime in May.

