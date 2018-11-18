BSO: 1 killed in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Southwest First Court, Sunday night.

Officials said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

No one has been taken into custody.

Officials said the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time, as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

