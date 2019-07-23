BSO: 1 dead, multiple shot after shooting in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and multiple people were shot following a shooting in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at the BSO Substation, at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., at around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to investigators, the injured were brought to the substation to seek medical attention.

A Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue spokesperson said three patients were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured multiple cruisers on the scene and crime scene investigators arriving to investigate.

Deputies could also be seen blocking traffic at a nearby gas station.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

