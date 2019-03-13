BSFR throws ‘re-birthday’ party for Dania Beach man who suffered heart attack

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach man is set to turn another year older and has a second chance at life thanks to his brother and a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue team.

The two parties were recognized for their heroic acts, Wednesday.

“I stand before you today equally grateful and honored to be a participant in bringing together the rescuers that made today possible,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said.

It’s what Broward Sheriff Fire Station 17 has called a “re-birthday” after a man got a restart on life.

“This a story of how the lives of 10 sworn members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and one very special civilian, along with Mr. Livulpi, would converge on Feb. 14, 2019,” Kane said.

On that day, Bruce Livulpi called his brother, Frank Santiago, after he complained he was not feeling well.

Santiago arrived and was going to take him to a hospital, but before they reached the car, he collapsed outside of his home and suffered a heart attack.

“I just happened to be lucky and be there when my brother happened to have a heart attack,” Santiago said.

Santiago, who learned CPR, immediately began chest compressions.

A neighbor noticed what was going on and called 911.

“For the next 27 minutes, eight firefighters from this station right here, Fire Station 17, used their many years of training and knowledge to continue work already started by Mr. Santiago,” Kane said.

First responders aggressively recalibrated his heart and provided advanced life support until they reached the hospital.

“He is a survivor against all odds with the help of many, many, many people,” Kane said.

Now, one month later, Livulpi is healthy and grateful for his brother and the team who saved his life.

“They saved my life. They acted quickly, and the response was very fast, and my brother doing the CPR is what saved me,” Livulpi said.

He was presented with a customized fire helmet with the number 55 that represents the age he turns Thursday.

Meanwhile, Santiago, who officials call the real first responder, was given a certificate of recognition and a challenge coin.

“If you have the chance to do CPR, take a course. I mean, you’ll never know. You may go your entire life and never have to use it, but man, if you have to use it one time, it’s worth it,” Santiago said.

The first responders who helped assist Livulpi were also given certificates of recognition.

