WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews rushed to save two passengers inside a vehicle as it dangled off the side rails of a highway in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene northbound on Indian Trace at Interstate 75, Saturday night.

The couple inside the vehicle were not injured, according to officials.

