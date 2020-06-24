BSFR responds to small plane down on U.S. 27 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews are currently on scene of a small plane that landed along U.S. 27 in West Broward.

Units responded to a call referencing a single-engine plane with a mechanical issue on the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Griffin Road at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the seaplane could be seen on the side of the roadway.

Rescue officials said only the pilot was onboard the plane and no injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays due lane closures.

